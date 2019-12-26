Chrysler has announced that it raised $2,220 for Cato-Meridian Elementary School at the Cars for Classrooms event held Oct. 3 at the school.
The event, which was hosted by Par-K Enterprises, saw parents and friends of the school have the opportunity to earn money for students by taking brief test drives in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid.
For each test drive, Chrysler donated $10 to the elementary school PTO. All participants were also entered into a sweepstakes for $70,000 toward a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
For more information, visit cars4classrooms.com.