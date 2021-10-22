Churches in Auburn area to serve Oktoberfest, harvest dinners

A few churches in the Auburn area will be serving food to the public in the coming weeks:

• An Oktoberfest drive-thru dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. The dinner will include bratwurst, knackwurst, German potato salad, spätzle, red cabbage, rye bread and apple strudel. Dinners are $15, and only 150 are available. For more information, or to reserve a dinner, call Pam Alnutt at (315) 246-9161 or Penny Goodsell at (315) 252-8841.

• St. Hyacinth Church in Auburn will be selling fresh or frozen pierogi and kapusta through Christmas. To order, call the church at (315) 252-9547 from 7 a.m. until noon Thursdays. Orders will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

• Fleming Federated Church will host its annual Harvest Dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Fleming Firehouse No. 2, 5024 Route 34, Fleming. The meal will be available by drive-thru only. It includes ham, potatoes, squash, baked beans, apple salad, rolls and homemade pies, and costs $11 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. For more information, or to preorder, call (315) 406-6684.

