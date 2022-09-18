 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CIAO to honor Auburn priests at annual dinner

The Revs. Lou Vasile, left, and Frank Lioi.

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Cayuga County will honor two Auburn priests at its sixth annual Christopher Columbus Day Recognition Dinner, taking place Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Springside Inn.

The dinner will honor the Revs. Frank Lioi and Lou Vasile for "their many years of dedication to the priesthood, serving with distinction in many parishes of the Rochester diocese," the organization said in its invitation to the event.

The event will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m. at the inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

There will be a family-style dinner, and former TV news anchor Dan Cummings will emcee the event.

Tickets are $40, and RSVPs are requested by Oct. 2.

For more information, or to RSVP, call Felix Mucedola at (315) 406-4859 or email lynda@cayugacountyciao.org.

