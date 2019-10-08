AUBURN — Approximately half of the staff and board of ARISE, an independent living center with offices across central New York, is comprised of people with disabilities.
When the organization decided to start screening documentaries for the public, it took a similar approach.
"What we wanted to do was really go for films that were for people with disabilities, by people with disabilities about people with disabilities," said Sara Douglass, an independent living coordinator at ARISE's Cayuga and Seneca county office in Auburn.
Even though that qualification narrowed their choices, ARISE scheduled a year-long series of monthly public documentary screenings and panel discussions at Seymour Library: Lights, Camera, Social Action!
Kim Amidon, an independent living associate at ARISE, was inspired to start the program by the experience of attending a screening and filmmaker panel for the documentary "Alive Inside," about a social worker's use of music therapy to help people with dementia.
"I just thought: What a great way to help educate the public and build awareness regarding important issues. It made an impression on me," Amidon said.
She envisioned the local community coming together and problem-solving about "things that we could do to help remedy certain situations that people with disabilities face," she continued.
So far, ARISE has screened four films at the Auburn library — including one about veteran suicide and moral injury called "Almost Sunrise," and another called "Wretches & Jabberers" that follows two men with autism who travel the world to change misconceptions about disabilities and intelligence.
Douglass said ARISE tried to coordinate the documentaries to disability awareness months. "Deaf Jam," a film about two deaf women who perform their poetry in American Sign Language, screened in September to coincide with National Deaf Awareness Month.
Amidon said the office worked with Jackie Kolb, a community services coordinator at the library, to stream documentaries with public performance rights from the website Kanopy in the library's fireplace room.
Betty DeFazio, ARISE's chief development officer, explained that the mission of the nonprofit and the documentary series are connected through the goal of inclusion.
"It's an important tradition that we continue to be strong advocates for people to be fully included in whatever is of their choice in the community," she said.
DeFazio said she considered the series to also be continuing a community tradition: "Using performance to delve into difficult topics — whether it’s something performed at Merry-Go-Round or Auburn Public Theater."
The documentary being screened Oct. 8 is "Mimi and Dona," a film about a 92-year-old mother who has to search for a new home for her daughter with an intellectual ability. DeFazio predicted it would be an important topic to parents of children with disabilities, so she reached out to caregiver agencies about the event.
After the August screening of "Alive Inside," the discussion that followed centered on implementing music therapy locally, Amidon said.
"We are talking with other agencies in the community about the future and showing that again and really trying to make a positive change there with something that is really so simple: the provision of music," she said.
Though the documentaries are centered on disabilities, for people with disabilities, Douglass said they are intended to engage the community as a whole.
They also provide tissues at every movie — just in case. “We have needed them quite frequently," Douglass said.
Trailer: "Mimi and Dona"