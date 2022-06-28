City of Auburn announces Summer Recreation program

The city of Auburn's Parks & Recreation Department will offer a free Summer Recreation program to city residents ages 6 to 12 this year.
The program, which will be supervised by staff, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 12 through Aug. 18.
The program will feature arts and crafts, literacy activities, field games and playground time Tuesdays at Lincoln Park; music lessons by Perform 4 Purpose, culinary arts, field games, art and playground time Wednesdays at Clifford Park; and dance lessons by Absolute Dance, basketball, tennis, court games, field games, art and playground time Thursdays at Casey Park.
The program will also include a football camp from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Casey Park, family engagement activities with Jeff the Magic Man from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 6 and 20, at Bradford Street Park; and an end-of-summer family party.
Children must be signed in and out of the program daily. They may participate in some or all events.
For more information, including additional culinary arts events, visit facebook.com/auburnnyparks or facebook.com/cityofauburnny.