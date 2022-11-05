City of Auburn announces Veterans Day service details

The service will be led by master of ceremonies Terry Winslow, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, and feature guest speaker retired Maj. Kevin Swab, director of the Cayuga County Veterans Service Agency.

"The public is cordially invited to participate in this year’s Veterans Day Service and Day of Remembrance honoring the brave men and women of our armed forces, past and present, for their dedication and service to our Nation," the city said in a news release. "Veterans, family members and friends are encouraged to attend."