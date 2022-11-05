 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Auburn announces Veterans Day service details

Veterans Day 3.JPG

Flagbearers begin their procession during the A Day of Remembrance Veterans Day service at Veterans Memorial Park in Auburn in November 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The city of Auburn will host a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, 170 Genesee St., Auburn.

The service will be led by master of ceremonies Terry Winslow, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, and feature guest speaker retired Maj. Kevin Swab, director of the Cayuga County Veterans Service Agency.

"The public is cordially invited to participate in this year’s Veterans Day Service and Day of Remembrance honoring the brave men and women of our armed forces, past and present, for their dedication and service to our Nation," the city said in a news release. "Veterans, family members and friends are encouraged to attend."

The service will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.

