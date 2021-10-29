 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY

City of Auburn employee earns Cornell recognition

Aurelius Avenue bridge

The Aurelius Avenue bridge in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli

Onea Kloster, an engineering technician with the city of Auburn, has been awarded Road Master recognition, levels I and II, by the Cornell Local Roads Program.

The program's Road Masters are people who strive to build strong foundations in technical and management skills in highway communities across New York state.

Level I Road Masters have successfully completed six workshops, demonstrating a base of knowledge about local highway quality and management, the program said in a news release.

For more information, visit cals.cornell.edu.

