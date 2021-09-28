Clear path: Auburn wellness center opens as COVID-19 drives need

"We made something that the community can be really proud it's here," Pilat said. "We got in there and said, 'We're going to improve this community.'"

A registered nurse and certified life coach who works as a nursing supervisor at Auburn Community Hospital, Pilat opened Crystal Clear inside a local hair salon in 2017. It then became part of Serenity Wellness on Seymour Street. After a couple years, though, Pilat decided to open her own coaching center and partnered with Bush, who works as an EMT in Throop.

Both she and Pilat felt there weren't enough wellness services in the area, they said, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects continue to exacerbate mental health problems. Though the center is for all ages, they also want to emphasize its services for youth as they face the stresses of remote learning, limited extracurricular life and more.

"We want to give them a place to go where they feel the most comfortable. They need a bit more help these days, and sometimes they're not comfortable talking to moms or dads," Pilat said.