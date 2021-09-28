Clear path: Auburn wellness center opens as COVID-19 drives need

The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, healthiest potential.
They started with the space where they opened the center.
Partners Crystal Pilat and Nikole Bush spent weeks cleaning and rehabilitating 31 Loop Road, the former All-American Mart convenience store, before opening the center there earlier this month. Its grand opening will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, and will feature catering by new neighbor Octane Social House.
The mart closed shortly after a May fight that drew a heavy police presence, making headlines across central New York.
In an interview with The Citizen on Monday, Pilat and Bush said they wanted to reclaim the space after that moment of infamy.
"We made something that the community can be really proud it's here," Pilat said. "We got in there and said, 'We're going to improve this community.'"
A registered nurse and certified life coach who works as a nursing supervisor at Auburn Community Hospital, Pilat opened Crystal Clear inside a local hair salon in 2017. It then became part of Serenity Wellness on Seymour Street. After a couple years, though, Pilat decided to open her own coaching center and partnered with Bush, who works as an EMT in Throop.
Both she and Pilat felt there weren't enough wellness services in the area, they said, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects continue to exacerbate mental health problems. Though the center is for all ages, they also want to emphasize its services for youth as they face the stresses of remote learning, limited extracurricular life and more.
"We want to give them a place to go where they feel the most comfortable. They need a bit more help these days, and sometimes they're not comfortable talking to moms or dads," Pilat said.
"We want to help them regulate their emotions," Bush added. "To grow up to be emotionally stable and have emotional intelligence."
Services available at Crystal Clear include yoga, reiki, massage therapy, meditation, weight loss and sekhem, a spiritual healing practice that originated in Egypt. The staff consists of credentialed experts in those areas, as well as psychology, life coaching and nutrition. Pilat will also tutor students preparing to become registered or licensed practical nurses at the center.
Those services will be available in one-on-one and group settings, Pilat continued, and suggested based on an intake form.
"We decide which services will help them best, and set them up with appointments with practitioners they resonate with most," she said. "In a more relaxed setting than a doctor's office."
Crystal Clear also has a store open during its regular hours. It offers wellness products, including baskets that can be picked up or delivered as gifts, and local products like clothing by Auburn business Ambellished. Pilat and Bush are happy to be part of the downtown community, and hope their central, walkable location removes another hurdle for people who need help.
"There's not one person who can come in here and say that 'this is not for me,'" Pilat said. "We will take care of anybody who needs help."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.