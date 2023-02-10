The Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Cayuga and Seneca counties are seeking applicants for the Cornell Climate Stewards program.

The program equips participants with the knowledge and skills to address climate change in their communities through educational outreach and action projects, the extensions said in a news release.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals to learn the latest science about climate change and the tools to put that knowledge into action,” Environmental/Natural Resources Educator Ryan Staychock said. “We are looking for volunteers willing to make a commitment to understand the information on climate change issues and develop relevant projects that will make a difference in their communities.”

The 2023 Cornell Climate Stewards training will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, April 6 through June 15, on Zoom. There will be three in-person meetings Saturdays, April 22, May 20 and June 24, in place of Zoom meetings. The class will conclude June 24.

The program is free and open to the public. Applications are available at senecacountycce.org and are due March 10.

For more information, or to arrange special accommodations to participate in the class, contact Staychock at ryan.staychock@cornell.edu or call (315) 539-9251.