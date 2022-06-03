Climate change, precipitation subject of Fair Haven talk

An upcoming presentation in Fair Haven will cover "Climate Change Impacts on Local Aquifers and the Lake Ontario Watershed."
SUNY Oswego professor Eric Hellquist will give the presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Fair Haven Arts Center, 562 Main St., Fair Haven.
An ecologist specializing in aquatic and wetland ecosystems, Hellquist will talk about how climate reliability is breaking down due to the warming of the planet, leading to changes in regional precipitation patterns that will affect local watersheds, their aquifers and their communities.
The event is presented by Sterling Water Stewards and the arts center.
For more information, visit sterlingwaterstewartds.org.