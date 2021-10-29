 Skip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Climate group to ring bells at Aurora church

Rev. Barbara Blom 2

The United Ministry of Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga Climate Action will ring church bells in Aurora at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, as part of an international effort to sound the alarm for climate justice.

The bells will ring for 20 minutes at the church, 337 Main St., Aurora. The ringing supports the Climate Gathering in Great Britain, using the traditional function of church bells as warnings.

"As the climate crisis deepens, the danger to humanity couldn't be greater. Let our bells be our voice for climate justice!" the group said in a news release.

For more information, visit cayugaclimateaction.org.

