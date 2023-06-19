Health care service provider Loretto is launching a certified nurse aide training program at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

The five-week program is taught by credentialed instructors, available to current Loretto employees, and includes both classroom learning and hands-on clinical training. Employees who complete the course will be ready to take the state certified nursing aide exam, which includes written and clinical portions.

Loretto has trained hundreds of certified nurse aides at its main campus in Syracuse. CNAs play an integral role at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, the provider said in a news release. They perform non-medical services and support residents who need help with daily activities, assisting in their care under the direct supervision of licensed professional nurses.

“Our CNA training offers an opportunity for employees to grow their careers, gain hands-on experience and prepare for the state exam — all while being paid,” said Joelle Margrey, vice president of skilled nursing at Loretto. “After completing our training program and passing the state certification exam, these individuals will immediately receive a job offer to become a CNA at The Commons and start earning a higher salary.”

Sixteen spots are available for the first class, which will begin at The Commons in July. No previous experience is required.

For more information, visit lorettocny.org/cna-training-program.