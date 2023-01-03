CNY blood pressure challenge returning

The American Heart Association is now recruiting participants for its returning Check It! Challenge, which encourages people in central New York to check, change and control their blood pressure.

The program is based on the association's Check. Change. Control. hypertension management program based on self-monitoring. Last year, the program reached more than 315,000 people at almost 100 organizations statewide. Improved blood pressure readings were reported by 63% of participants.

“Blood pressure control is more important now than ever,” said Franklin Fry, executive director of the American Heart Association in the greater Syracuse region, in a news release. “We know blood pressure levels rose among U.S. adults after the pandemic-related shutdowns. Even small rises in blood pressure increase one’s risk of stroke and other adverse cardiovascular disease events. The Check it! Challenge can help move the needle and improve blood pressure numbers in our community.”

The program runs from February (American Heart Month) through May (American Stroke Month) and is open to individuals, employers and community organizations.

For more information, or to join the challenge, visit heart.org/checkitny.