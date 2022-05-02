CNY Diaper Bank holding donation drive this month

The CNY Diaper Bank is collecting funds for local families during its seventh annual Make a Mother's Day Diaper Drive this May.

Donations will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to a grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation & Memorial Trust. All money raised will support diaper purchases for local families in need.

Along with monetary donations, diapers and other supplies can be donated at collection points, or diaper drives can be hosted.

“Diaper need is an overlooked consequence of poverty that affects thousands of babies and families in our community. This ongoing hardship takes a tremendous mental toll on mothers and guardians who only want to take care of their babies,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank, in a news release. “A donation to the CNY Diaper Bank can provide comfort to babies, peace of mind to mothers and the opportunity for families to become self-sustaining. It can also be a meaningful way to honor a special ‘mom’ in your life as we celebrate Mother’s Day.”

Founded in 2016, the CNY Diaper Bank works with 42 partner agencies to distribute more than 150,000 diapers to more than 3,000 local babies and toddlers each month.

For more information about the drive, including donation options, visit cnydiaperbank.org.

