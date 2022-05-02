 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

CNY Diaper Bank holding donation drive this month

  • 0
Pile of diapers on the table
Deposit Photos

The CNY Diaper Bank is collecting funds for local families during its seventh annual Make a Mother's Day Diaper Drive this May.

Donations will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to a grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation & Memorial Trust. All money raised will support diaper purchases for local families in need.

Along with monetary donations, diapers and other supplies can be donated at collection points, or diaper drives can be hosted.

“Diaper need is an overlooked consequence of poverty that affects thousands of babies and families in our community. This ongoing hardship takes a tremendous mental toll on mothers and guardians who only want to take care of their babies,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank, in a news release. “A donation to the CNY Diaper Bank can provide comfort to babies, peace of mind to mothers and the opportunity for families to become self-sustaining. It can also be a meaningful way to honor a special ‘mom’ in your life as we celebrate Mother’s Day.”

People are also reading…

Founded in 2016, the CNY Diaper Bank works with 42 partner agencies to distribute more than 150,000 diapers to more than 3,000 local babies and toddlers each month.

For more information about the drive, including donation options, visit cnydiaperbank.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick D. Nolan

NOLAN, Patrick D., 53, Tampa, FL and formerly of Auburn passed away Monday April 18, 2022. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held May 21, 2022 i…

Amy Lou Hinman

HINMAN, Amy Lou, 88, of Mechanic Street, Weedsport, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 in an Auburn Nursing Home. Funeral services for Amy L…

Louis A. Berry

BERRY, Louis A., 80, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri…

Watch Now: Related Video

The pandemic increased the amount of scams placed on older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News