CNY Diaper Bank holding virtual 5K fundraiser

The CNY Diaper Bank will hold its second annual virtual Diaper Run 5K the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate in the event, which supports the bank's mission of distributing diapers to area families in need. It works with 37 partner agencies to distribute more than 185,000 diapers to more than 3,000 local babies and toddlers each month, for a total of about 4 million diapers since its inception.

“There are far too many families that can’t afford to make a ‘diaper run,’ so we are asking the Central New York community to run for them,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank, in a news release. “The Diaper Run is a fun way to raise awareness of diaper need in our community, and all event proceeds will go directly toward diaper purchases for an increased number of local families facing financial hardship. For every $100 raised, we will be able to help provide 1,000 diapers to babies and toddlers in need.”

Registration for the 5K is $25 for adults, $15 for children 13 to 17 and free for children 12 and younger. T-shirts are also available. Participants who raise $100 or more for the bank will have their registration fee waived.

For more information, visit cnydiaperbank.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0