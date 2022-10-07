CNY Land Trust announces new executive director

The Central New York Land Trust has announced the addition of Simon M. Solomon as its new executive director.

Solomon served as executive director of the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Chenango County for more than a decade. The trust said in a news release that he took the center from a state Department of Environmental Conservation-funded nature facility facing closure to a thriving nonprofit environmental organization with diverse educational programs and community outreach.

“We are excited for Simon to join us,” said Andrew Obernesser, vice chair of the trust's board of directors. “He brings valuable experience to our organization and enthusiasm for our mission. His collaborative leadership style and strong conservation ethic are immeasurable assets to the land trust as we continue to expand our impact throughout central New York.”

Founded in 1972, the trust protects resources in an eight-county area, including land in the Dr. Robert J. Vitkus, DDS Conservation Area on Skaneateles Lake, the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus and more.

“Now, more than ever, we are being called upon to take active steps to protect our land and water from the impacts of development and to ensure that our resources will be there for generations to come,” Solomon said. “I am excited to pair my life and professional experiences with the mission of the Central New York Land Trust to reach those goals.”

For more information, visit cnylandtrust.org.