CNY Land Trust awarded $80K to make staff full-time

The Central New York Land Trust has been awarded a $80,000 grant to support the transition of key staff from part-time to full-time.

The 2020 New York State Conservation Partnership Program Professional Development Grant was awarded by the Land Trust Alliance and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“This grant is transformational for the Central New York Land Trust,” said Albert Joerger, Central New York Land Trust executive director, in a news release. “The funding allows the Central New York Land Trust to develop the professional capacity to be truly sustainable.”

“For the first time in our 49-year history, our top staff position is becoming a full-time staff member,” added Richard Smardon, Central New York Land Trust board chairman. “In order to advance our mission of saving land here in our community, we need a full-time professional at the helm; we are very grateful for this funding opportunity so that we can conserve more land here in central New York.”

For more information, visit cnylandtrust.org.

