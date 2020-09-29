CNY Land Trust receives $2.2M donation to support Skaneateles Lake watershed

The Central New York Land Trust has announced a donation of $2.2 million from Dr. Robert J. Vitkus, DDS. Vitkus passed away on June 22.

The donation will establish funds to support the protection of the Skaneateles Lake watershed, as well as public access, recreation, hunting, fishing and forest management in the area.

Vitkus spent much time outdoors as a young Boy Scout, and learned to hunt and fish from his father. He would enjoy both with family and friends in the Skaneateles Lake area. Vitkus wanted his legacy to include watershed protection and support for recreational hunting and fishing, the trust said in a news release.

“He was intent on wanting to conserve the natural habitats he so enjoyed, and it was his hope to create an environmental legacy here in our community,” said Albert Joerger, executive director of the Central New York Land Trust. "Over time, the cumulative benefit of his gift will be priceless."

For more information, visit cnylandtrust.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0