CNY ombudsman program remains active during pandemic

With nursing home visitation restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, ARISE's Long Term Care Ombudsman Program remains active to advocate for residents.
Though the program is abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines on visitation, it is finding new ways to connect residents with families. The program team consists of staff and volunteers who are able to receive phone calls with any questions or concerns.
The program covers Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland and Cayuga counties.
For more information, call (315) 671-5108 or email jparker@ariseinc.org.
