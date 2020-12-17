 Skip to main content
CNY polka radio show to celebrate Christmas
HOLIDAYS

The Artkott Polish American Polka Show, a weekly musical celebration of Polish-American heritage, will have a Christmas theme when it airs from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on central New York radio station WVOA 87.7 FM.

The program will feature Polish and American koledy and carols, as well as familiar polka artists like Marion Lush, John Gora and Happy Louie.

Art's nephew Micheal Kott took over hosting duties for the show in January 2019.

“Art is very much involved in the day-to-day production of the show and makes special appearances.” Micheal said in a news release. “I am very excited and honored to continue the legacy that Art started in 1970.”

For more information, or to listen to the show, visit artkott.com or wvoaradio.com.

