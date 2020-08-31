CNY preservation group accepting award nominations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Preservation Association of Central New York is accepting nominations for its annual awards ceremony, which will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 4, and the awards will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The awards recognize owners, builders, artisans, designers, educators and activists who work to preserve historic resources in Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland and Cayuga counties. Nominations are free and open to the public, and any projects and individuals in that five-county region are eligible.

For more information, or to obtain a nomination form, visit pacny.net. Completed forms should be emailed to awards@pacny.net (preferred) or sent to 930 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203. Tax-deductible contributions are also welcome.

