Katharine Freeborn

Katharine Freeborn is honored at the 20th annual Real Heroes Breakfast by the American Red Cross of Central New York in December. Standing with her is Ramon Morales, employee performance leader at SEFCU.

 Provided

The American Red Cross of Central New York seeks nominations for its 21st annual Real Heroes Breakfast, which will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

The awards recognize individuals in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character in acts of heroism or service to the community. Proceeds from the breakfast support Red Cross programs and services.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 30.

For more information, visit redcross.org/cnyrealheroes.

