CNY TomatoFest seeks food, more vendors for 2022 edition

CNY TomatoFest seeks vendors for the annual downtown Auburn festival, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Arts and crafts, commercial, nonprofit, farmers market and food vendors are sought.

The mission of the nonprofit festival is to create a fun and positive annual event for the community, and to raise money and collect items for local food pantries in the process.

"Our vision is to maintain a community that has access to enough food for active and healthy lives," the nonprofit said in a news release.

For more information, or to download a vendor application, visit cnytomatofest.org. Applications can be returned to CNY TomatoFest, P.O. Box 1611, Auburn, NY 13021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0