 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

CNY TomatoFest seeks food, more vendors for 2022 edition

  • 0
Tomatofest 2.JPG

Tomatofest in downtown Auburn in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

CNY TomatoFest seeks vendors for the annual downtown Auburn festival, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Arts and crafts, commercial, nonprofit, farmers market and food vendors are sought.

The mission of the nonprofit festival is to create a fun and positive annual event for the community, and to raise money and collect items for local food pantries in the process.

"Our vision is to maintain a community that has access to enough food for active and healthy lives," the nonprofit said in a news release.

For more information, or to download a vendor application, visit cnytomatofest.org. Applications can be returned to CNY TomatoFest, P.O. Box 1611, Auburn, NY 13021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News