CNY TomatoFest seeks arts and crafts, commercial, nonprofit, farmers market and food vendors for the annual downtown Auburn festival, which will return for its 38th year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The mission of the nonprofit festival is to create a fun and positive annual event and music festival for the community, and to raise money and collect items for local food pantries in the process. Local nonprofits also participate to raise awareness of their services.

"Our vision is to maintain a community that has access to enough food for active and healthy lives," the nonprofit said in a news release.

For more information, or to download a vendor application, visit cnytomatofest.org. Applications can be returned to CNY TomatoFest, P.O. Box 1611, Auburn, NY 13021.

For more information, contact Janice Sanders at (315) 253-6569 or email jwsanders13021@gmail.com.