Cold case author to visit Aurora Free Library

Author Lissa Marie Redmond will visit Aurora Free Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
A retired Buffalo homicide detective, Redmond is the author of "A Cold Day in Hell," "The Murder Book" and "A Means to an End." The books feature Redmond's cold case detective alter ego, Lauren Riley. The author will meet visitors, talk about her books and sign copies. The books will also be available for purchase at the event.
The event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 370 Main St., Aurora.
For more information, call (315) 364-8074.