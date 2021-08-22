Cold comfort: New Skaneateles business offers cryo therapy, more

There's a lot of interest in wellness in Skaneateles.
Joe and Christine Frevola realized that as they fell in love with the village over years of visits, they told The Citizen on Friday.
Then, in late 2019, they moved to Skaneateles from Long Island. But there were a few wellness services they frequently used in their old hometown that they couldn't find in their new one.
That's why the Frevolas opened Revive Cryo & Wellness last month. Along with the cryo therapy and infrared sauna services they rely on, the new business offers float therapy, localized cryo treatments, reiki, a Sculpt Pod Pro and more. While those services will mostly be new to the Skaneateles area, the Frevolas are counting on its interest in wellness to keep Revive busy for some time.
"We offer unique, cutting-edge treatments to improve mental and physical well-being," Christine said. "It was a great opportunity."
The cryo therapy comes in the form of a CryoBuilt Everest Peak located in Revive's W. Genesee St. Road facility. The Everest Peak is different from most cryo therapy machines in that it's electric, the Frevolas said. That means it distributes the cold across the body more evenly than the more common nitrogen machines, and encapsulates the whole body instead of the neck down.
Still, the Everest Peak offers the same benefits as most cryo machines, like reducing pain and inflammation. Those benefits are making the service increasingly popular, the Frevolas said, particularly among athletes. It can also improve joint function and sleep quality, and reportedly boosts metabolism so much that users burn up to 800 calories more than usual in the 24 hours after a session.
Sessions range from two minutes at 145 degrees below zero for beginners, to three and a half at 175 below for the most experienced. In that time users get the equivalent of 45 minutes in an ice bath, Christine said, so she believes the brevity makes cryo therapy appealing to even the most cold-averse. Localized cryo treatments can provide the same pain management, as well as body slimming and toning. Another service, Frotox, uses cold to smooth wrinkles in the face by tightening the skin and stimulating the production of collagen, similar to Botox but minus the injection.
On the other end of the temperature spectrum, the infrared saunas at Revive work similarly to steam ones. The difference, the Frevolas explained, is that infrared heat is more penetrating, leading the body to heat itself from within. So users sweat as much at 140 degrees of infrared heat as they do at 180 degrees of steam heat, and the increased metabolism, reduced stress, muscle recovery and other benefits are magnified. Revive has two infrared saunas that can each fit three people, and they have smartphone hookups for people who want to use them during sessions.
Convenience is also a concern with Revive's float therapy. Its Zerobody dry floatation system uses a membrane filled with water to deliver the sensation of being submerged without actually getting wet. That way, Christine said, users can condense the 90 minutes of changing clothes and bathing to about 30. The meditative therapy helps with insomnia, stress, pain and more, she added.
Rounding out the new business's services are the healing therapy reiki, which is provided and taught by practitioner Sandy Steigerwald, and Revive's Sculpt Pod Pro. The device uses a combination of infrared light, vibration and hot cream to reduce fat, accelerate metabolism and tighten skin, helping with cellulite, scar tissue, varicose veins and more, the Frevolas said.
The husband and wife have been reaching out to doctors, massage therapists, chiropractors and gyms in hopes of them referring people to the niche suite of services Revive offers. Since opening, the Frevolas have already seen users come from as far as Syracuse and Rochester, some a second or third time. They believe that business will remain steady even as the temperatures there swing wildly.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.