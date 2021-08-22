Cold comfort: New Skaneateles business offers cryo therapy, more

On the other end of the temperature spectrum, the infrared saunas at Revive work similarly to steam ones. The difference, the Frevolas explained, is that infrared heat is more penetrating, leading the body to heat itself from within. So users sweat as much at 140 degrees of infrared heat as they do at 180 degrees of steam heat, and the increased metabolism, reduced stress, muscle recovery and other benefits are magnified. Revive has two infrared saunas that can each fit three people, and they have smartphone hookups for people who want to use them during sessions.

Convenience is also a concern with Revive's float therapy. Its Zerobody dry floatation system uses a membrane filled with water to deliver the sensation of being submerged without actually getting wet. That way, Christine said, users can condense the 90 minutes of changing clothes and bathing to about 30. The meditative therapy helps with insomnia, stress, pain and more, she added.

Rounding out the new business's services are the healing therapy reiki, which is provided and taught by practitioner Sandy Steigerwald, and Revive's Sculpt Pod Pro. The device uses a combination of infrared light, vibration and hot cream to reduce fat, accelerate metabolism and tighten skin, helping with cellulite, scar tissue, varicose veins and more, the Frevolas said.