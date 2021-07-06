College, Cayuga Milk Ingredients partner on scholarship

Cayuga Community College and Cayuga Milk Ingredients are partnering on a new scholarship to help grow the next generation of agricultural employees.

The $1,000 scholarship will be available to newly graduating high school students employed at Cayuga Milk Ingredients who are studying at the college. It will help graduates to identify their best career path before committing the time and money to earning a degree, and to develop the skills needed to succeed.

“We at CMI are excited about this partnership with Cayuga. Our people are our most valuable resource and we are appreciative of the opportunity and ability to invest in our local community and employees,” Cayuga Milk Ingredients CEO Kevin Ellis said in a news release.

“Cayuga Community College is committed to supporting the local workforce as they explore career possibilities. This scholarship creates an opportunity for some of the youngest members of our workforce to identify what they want for a career, and how they can take the first step in accessing the training needed to make that career a reality,” said Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s vice president of workforce development and partnerships. “Cayuga is proud to partner with Cayuga Milk Ingredients on this new initiative, and we look forward to seeing their employees succeed at our institution.”