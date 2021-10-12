College info night to be held at Auburn High

A Cayuga Area College Night will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

Representatives from approximately 90 colleges and universities will be in attendance. Discussion will focus on programs of study, financial aid, campus life and more. Representatives of vocational schools, military branches and special and preparatory schools will also be in attendance.

There will be presentations at 5:30 p.m. on financial aid, at 6:15 p.m. on disability services, and at 6:30 p.m. on college athletic eligibility requirements.

The night is meant for students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades, but all college-bound students and their parents are welcome.

For more information, call (315) 291-2282.

