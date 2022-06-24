College to host Auburn event with celeb chef Taboulie

Cayuga Community College will partner with celebrity chef Julie Taboulie to host "Cook, Create & Celebrate Summer," an evenings of tastings and more, on Tuesday, June 28.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the college's Cayuga Culinary Institute, 161 W. Genesee St., Auburn. There, participants will be treated to tastings prepared by Taboulie, host of "Julie Taboulie's Lebanese Kitchen," as well as a live culinary demonstration by her, wine by Colloca Estate Winery of Fair Haven, tours of the new state-of-the-art institute, and more.

“Julie is a renowned chef and award-winning author whose influence on the culinary community has expanded through her Emmy-nominated show on PBS. This will be an exciting event allowing attendees to pair several of Julie’s wonderful recipes with local wines and explore our new Culinary Institute,” said Emily Cameron, the assistant director of the college's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development, in a news release.

Inspired by her family's culinary heritage, Taboulie launched her show in 2012. In 2017, she won the World Gourmand Award for Best Mediterranean Cookbook in the U.S.

“I’m excited to bring my special show to life and share my authentic Lebanese cuisine that celebrates the summer season with the community while showcasing this stunning space situated in the heart of the city,” Taboulie said. “And I can’t wait for the community to taste my ‘fresh is best’ flavorful food and mouthwatering Mediterranean recipes perfectly paired with wonderful wines from the esteemed Colloca Estate Winery.”

Seating is limited for the event. Taboulie's cookbook will be available for purchase and signing, as will photos with her. For registration information, visit https://registration.xenegrade.com/Cayuga/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=7557 or call (315) 294-8841.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu or julietaboulie.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0