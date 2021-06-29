 Skip to main content
Colorectal cancer screenings encouraged for Cayuga County residents
Colorectal cancer screenings encouraged for Cayuga County residents

The blue ribbon is a symbol of colorectal cancer awareness.

People in Cayuga County 50 and older are encouraged to be screened for colorectal cancer, particularly if they've been putting one off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cancer Services Program of Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties can help those who do not have health insurance to receive a screening. Regular screening is key to preventing cancer, or finding it early to make treatment as effective as possible.

For more information, call the program at (607) 758-5523.

