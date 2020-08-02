Colorful legacy: One of Auburn's oldest businesses is brushing back COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted most industries due to the need for social distancing, but home improvement isn't one of them. On the contrary, many are taking the opportunity that is quarantine to get things done around the house, Peter said. They could be projects that have been put off, or ones that were thought of during all that time staring at the walls.

Either way, Peter's not only continued seeing the same regular customers as he did before the pandemic — even some whose parents and grandparents shopped at Whiting's — but also some new faces. His customer base reaches all over Cayuga County and a little outside it, he said. And they keep coming back, he believes, because they're treated well by him and his staff of four.

"Auburnians have really stepped up and tried to be local, and that's certainly helped us out quite a bit," he said. "I'm very thankful."