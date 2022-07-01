Column: How changing road flares for LED flares can protect Owasco Lake

Road flares are a piece of safety equipment many people carry in their vehicle in case of breakdown. They are also often used in "ring of fire" celebrations by lakefront owners when they light flares to create a glowing ring around the lake. The traditional road flares are chemical, or incendiary (burning) flares. These are considered “flammable solids,” as they release dangerous potassium perchlorate and strontium nitrate when burned. These hazardous chemicals can cause adverse health effects, such as injury to eyes, skin and the respiratory system. Furthermore, the blinding light and smoke produced from these toxic flares create additional safety issues. These traditional flares are hot enough to melt tires, skin and clothing.

The Finger Lakes are sensitive drinking water sources and essential economic drivers that are currently threatened by pollutants that drive the increasing frequency of harmful algal blooms, among other water quality concerns. The size and duration of the use of traditional flares suggests a minimal impact to water quality, but when used in large numbers during ring of fire celebrations, at rates greater than common use scenarios, residual ash has a high possibility of contaminating nearby soil and water.

It is therefore in the community’s best interest to transition from the use of road flares to the use of LED flares to protect themselves and their drinking water sources while participating in ring of fire events. LED flares are non-combustible, low-cost, waterproof and reusable, and do not contain hazardous materials that can burn the skin, eyes and lungs. LED flares can be carried in your vehicle instead of traditional road flares. Furthermore, the lack of hazardous materials produced by LED flares lends not only to ambient safety, but also to reducing the contamination of the water and soil of the Finger Lakes. This alternative will allow for traditions such as the ring of fire to continue, while protecting water quality and the safety of participants.

Wegmans began selling LED flares for the summer starting May 22 at its Auburn, Geneva, Geneseo, Jamestown, Corning, Hornell, Canandaigua, Newark and Webster locations. Wegmans has agreed to donate $2 for each two-pack and $6 for each six-pack of LED flares sold at the Auburn store from May 22 through Sep. 24 to be shared by the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, Skaneateles Lake Association and Otisco Lake Association.

Ally Berry is lead watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division and Michele Wunderlich is an associate planner with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development. For more information, visit owascoinspection.com.

