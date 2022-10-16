'Commie' comedy: Auburn native releases first novel, inspired by Red Scare

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jon Sorensen was writing for The Daily Gazette newspaper in Schenectady decades ago when he came across a file in its archives labeled, "Communist."

What the Auburn native found in that file would inspire "When Mommy Was a Commie," his first novel, released by Troy Book Makers Sept. 13.

The novel follows young communist Martha, who's sent to Schenectady to marry General Electric union leader Milo Milwaukee. While she believes he's a fellow traveler, in actuality he's pretending in order to free the union from party control. Meanwhile their son, Michael, discovers a communist-blasting paperback hero, and Sen. Joseph McCarthy comes to the city to continue his Red Scare witch hunt.

McCarthy actually did visit Schenectady, in 1953 and 1954, as Sorensen learned from the newspaper file. The senator, still the public face of Cold War anxiety over communist infiltration, was targeting United Electrical Workers. Sorensen told The Citizen the union was widely known to be communist, which made it "low-hanging fruit" for McCarthy as his grandstanding wore thin with the public.

Still, the file "gave me the creeps," Sorensen said. At first he wanted to write a work of nonfiction about McCarthy's visits. Then he pivoted to fiction as he researched other "crazy things" that happened during that postwar time period, like hostile Soviet takeovers staged by anti-communists. One, in Mosinee, Wisconsin, was so realistic that its mayor died after a cerebral hemorrhage.

"I can't say I love writing as much as I love researching," Sorensen said. "This is such a great time period, all the turmoil. It's so much like what we're going through now."

Sorensen started "When Mommy Was a Commie" about 15 years ago, he said, before "our current turmoil." But he believes the novel makes a timely point about the danger of zealotry on both sides of the political spectrum. At the same time, many communists meant well, motivated by the conditions of the Great Depression. McCarthy, meanwhile, wasn't wrong about the existence of spies.

For all the seriousness of the subject matter, the novel is supposed to be funny, Sorensen said. Reviewers have compared it to the work of Kurt Vonnegut and the classic film "Dr. Strangelove."

"Both sides were so determined to spread their message in different ways. This was all before social media, and TV had begun but it wasn't like it is today. So they delivered their message through bubblegum cards," he said, referring to the children's trading cards with anti-communist rhetoric. "It was so over the top, and a great platform to pull a story together involving this family."

Sorensen, who worked for The Citizen before writing for The Daily Gazette, The Buffalo News, The New York Daily News and other publications, said writing his first novel was challenging. He had to learn not to fall in love with every word, he said, and to let the characters guide him. He credited his editors at Troy Book Makers with shaping his 400-page debut into "a true page turner."

"It's a hopeful message," he said. "We're tearing ourselves apart now much like they did back then, but we survived that turmoil and we'll survive the current one."

To learn more For more information about Jon Sorensen and "When Mommy Was a Commie," visit jonsorensenauthor.com.