The Cayuga County “Senior Moments Resource Fair” committee would like to thank the sponsors, vendors, volunteers and attendees for the success of the 4th annual Senior Moments Resource Fair that was held on Sept 13, 2019. Over 425 people attended the event, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from everyone involved.
There is a growing number of people 60 and over in our community, and this trend will continue for the next couple of decades. As individuals or family members age, there is a need to find out about the services and supports that help one remain active, engaged, and as independent as possible.
The annual Senior Moments Resource Fair brings together a multitude of providers and agencies that offer assistance to older individuals and their caregivers in a convenient one-stop location. With over 60 community businesses and service providers at this event, attendees are able to obtain resources on everything from social trips, balance testing, senior living options, home health agencies, volunteer opportunities, and much more. The Fingerlakes Mall provides an ideal venue for this community event and generously provides advertising, all the tables and chairs and great accommodations for our needs.
Our success is due in large part to the following sponsors and donors: Loretto, Auburn Rotary, Savannah Bank, Lyons Bank, Home Instead, Wegmans, Fidelis Care, MacKenzie Childs, Wilds, The Hearth, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging, Council of Senior Citizens, and NY Connects, and the Human Services Coalition. Our wonderful presenters/consultants included: Jessica Strassle of the Veterans’ Service Agency, Ann Guarino and Michael Case of Office for the Aging and NYConnects, Angelia Mack of Christopher Community and Attorneys David Tehan, Michael Quill, and Ali Rudick of the Boyle and Anderson Law Firm.
Thanks also goes to Pat Keogan, Vicky Quimby, Ann Padlick, Patty VanOrman, Jane VanScoy, Robin Knight, JoAnne Charles, Jeanne Jakaub, Barb Mulvey, Noreen Sullivan, Pat Talbot, Minnie Strazzare, and Kathy Fedor. of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Their efforts create a welcoming and enjoyable day for everyone involved.
We look forward to bringing this event back even bigger for the 5th year, in 2020!