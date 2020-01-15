Community coverage: Sports business opens in Fingerlakes Mall

Since sports are such an important element of many people's lives, Bennett said, the business helps promote Cayuga County-area organizations and their activities, with a particular focus on Auburn.

Bennett has experience covering local sports through a variety of media. He helped company SportsXpress make the Syracuse edition of a sports magazine in 2017. By 2018, his involvement with the magazine was winding down and he branched out to other forms of media. He co-hosted a radio show on the Syracuse-based station WSYR from 2018 to 2019. Last year, he and O'Hara ran a web broadcast from Auburn Regional Media Access under the SportsXpress name for five months, but later left the company.

Motioning to the large green screen located at the rear of the storefront, Bennett said he and O'Hara plan to start a new show soon under the Backyard Sports Network name. They aim to have two web broadcasts a week, interviewing coaches and players from local teams. Bennett said the broadcasts haven't started yet because he and O'Hara have been so focused on setting up the store. They also hope to eventually start a magazine.

Backyard Sports Network hasn't been shying away from coverage in the meantime, though. The company streams games on its website, bysnetwork.com, and posts on Facebook Live.