Community wellness fair coming to Union Springs

A Community Wellness Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the gymnasium at Union Springs High School, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

The fair will feature representatives from community organizations related to healthy eating, fitness, dental, mental and physical health, substance use, safe driving, summer camp, acupuncture, disability services, chiropractic, elderly services, hidden mischief (identifying signs of substance abuse in children's rooms) and more. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.