'Completely devastating': COVID-19's effect on weddings in Cayuga County area

Those who earn their living from the industry are making the same range of decisions, Dann said. Some venues, for instance, are being proactive about postponing weddings, while others are waiting as little as a week prior. Auburn photographer Emma Sedlak said one of her couples, slated to marry in June, had put off making a decision on their 275-person wedding until this week, when the venue called to say that it was delaying the event instead.

"They were sick over the decision," Sedlak said. "So it was nice knowing they don't have to worry about it anymore."

With weddings, Sedlak said, she's been lucky so far. All of those appointments have been rescheduled, and unlike other photographers she knows, she hasn't been asked for a refund. But most of her other shoots, such as babies and families, have been canceled.

Sedlak also operates a stationery business that designs wedding invitations. And for her, that has yet to suffer much, either, because she only designs invitations for one or two weddings a month.