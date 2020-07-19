Confidence man: Lesser-known 'scoundrel' from Cayuga County subject of book

Harvey said he first learned of Strang about 20 years ago. He was "clearly a scoundrel," the author continued, but Strang's story nonetheless stuck with him. Then, about five years ago, Harvey was pitched a book on the lesser-known figure by publisher Little, Brown and Co. And the author immediately knew he wanted to approach Strang differently than previous books about him.

"People have always treated him as a Mormon story, or a Midwestern story," Harvey said. "I saw Strang from the start as a national story, a story about an essential time in American history."

It was during Strang's lifetime that the term "confidence man" was coined, Harvey noted, and the Mormon leader was as good an example as any. Strang wasn't even terribly religious, declaring himself an atheist in his teens despite his parents being Baptist. But other people were rapt when he talked about religion, Harvey said. And the economic turmoil and technological changes of the mid-century made it easy for charismatic men like Strang, and contemporaries as far-flung as P.T. Barnum, to prey on people's trust and become famous — or, rather, infamous — in the process.