Confidence man: Lesser-known 'scoundrel' from Cayuga County subject of book

In the middle of the 19th century, a war for the Mormon church was waged in the Midwest between two men who came through Cayuga County.
Most know of the first man: Brigham Young. And most in Cayuga County know he had ties here, having spent some of his young adult years living in Port Byron and laboring on the Erie Canal.
But few know of the second man: James Jesse Strang.
And few in Cayuga County know that this rival to Young, this challenger to his leadership of the nascent religion, was born in the town of Scipio.
Strang's birthplace, however, may be the least interesting part of his story. His power struggle with Young, manipulation of the press and all-around megalomania are the subject of a book released July 14, "The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch" by Miles Harvey.
There's an obvious reason why Strang isn't well-known in Cayuga County, Harvey said in a phone interview with The Citizen: He only lived about a year in Scipio. Born in 1813, he was taken to Chautauqua County in August of the following year by his parents, Clement and Abigail, to live there with them, his older brother, David, and younger sister, Myraette.
Scipio Historian Dodie Rowlands told The Citizen that records of the family are scarce, limited to a few birth, marriage and death certificates.
But one piece of Scipio history may have been important in forming Strang's personality. In an outtake from his book, Harvey wrote about Rachel Baker, a "girl-somniloquist" who drew as many as 400 people a night to the small town in the early 19th century. They came to Scipio, Harvey wrote, to witness her talk in her sleep. Her unconscious recitation of hymns, sermons and Scripture was believed to be the word of God. And the author believes Strang not only heard stories about Baker growing up, but took heed of her ability to command attention and gain influence.
"The King of Confidence" traces the rest of Strang's life in compulsively readable fashion, according to critics. Author Dave Eggers called the book a "ludicrously enjoyable, unputdownable read."
The book follows Strang from western New York to the Mormon capital of Nauvoo, Illinois, where he was baptized by the founder of the religion, Joseph Smith, in 1843. After Smith was killed by a mob the next year, Strang said he received a letter from the late prophet appointing him the heir to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Meanwhile, most followers supported the claim of Young, who was organizing Mormon pioneers on an exodus west, toward Utah. So Strang and his followers headed north, at first to Wisconsin and then Beaver Island in Lake Michigan.
At first, Strang sought to solidify his claim to the church's leadership. He came out against polygamy — while having four secret wives — and delivered a prophecy of his own by using "seer stones" he said were loaned to him by an angel to translate three brass plates he directed his followers to exhume from the base of a tree. Both moves put him at odds with Young.
But at Beaver Island, Strang sought to do much more. Anointing himself King of Earth and Heaven in 1850, Strang led his breakaway colony into counterfeiting money, starting their own newspaper and even piracy. And those moves put him at odds with the U.S. government. The island was raided by Navy forces dispatched by, as it happens, another Cayuga County native: Summerhill-born President Millard Fillmore. Strang was prosecuted on charges that included murder and treason, but acquitted. In 1856, he was shot and killed by a group of enemies and excommunicants.
Harvey said he first learned of Strang about 20 years ago. He was "clearly a scoundrel," the author continued, but Strang's story nonetheless stuck with him. Then, about five years ago, Harvey was pitched a book on the lesser-known figure by publisher Little, Brown and Co. And the author immediately knew he wanted to approach Strang differently than previous books about him.
"People have always treated him as a Mormon story, or a Midwestern story," Harvey said. "I saw Strang from the start as a national story, a story about an essential time in American history."
It was during Strang's lifetime that the term "confidence man" was coined, Harvey noted, and the Mormon leader was as good an example as any. Strang wasn't even terribly religious, declaring himself an atheist in his teens despite his parents being Baptist. But other people were rapt when he talked about religion, Harvey said. And the economic turmoil and technological changes of the mid-century made it easy for charismatic men like Strang, and contemporaries as far-flung as P.T. Barnum, to prey on people's trust and become famous — or, rather, infamous — in the process.
However, Strang was a product of his time in another way. It's no coincidence that both he and Young had ties to Cayuga County, Harvey said. During their time, much of western and central New York comprised what was known as the Burned-over District, a region that became home to several religious movements and revivals during the Second Great Awakening. The name evokes the fiery nature of spiritual fervor. And while Cayuga County lies just outside the district, lying inside is neighboring Wayne County, which contains Smith's early home of Palmyra.
"These were two men out of this same intense, crazy world," Harvey said of Strang and Young.
If the author wasn't sure that Strang's story was timelessly American when he began writing "Confidence King," he quickly became sure — when Donald Trump ran for and was elected president.
Though the parallels between Strang and Trump are many, Harvey said the one that may be most instructive in our current moment is their similar relationship to the media. Strang started his newspaper, The Northern Islander, knowing he could use it to plant stories in other papers because they freely, and unquestioningly, shared each other's work, Harvey said.
"He understood how to pit people against each other," he said. "That the more you confuse people, the more truths there are, and the more your truth has a chance to be the accepted one."
Trump's election helped the author understand Strang, Harvey continued, and the reverse was true as well. He went so far as to say he wouldn't have written the book the same way if he didn't write it during Trump's campaign and administration. That's perhaps why he couldn't help obliquely referencing the president in the beginning and end of his book. Harvey considered making the parallels between Trump and Strang even more explicit, he said, but decided against that so he wouldn't date the book. The author also trusts readers to see the parable for themselves.
"That's what history and the humanities are supposed to do: give us new ways of thinking about the present and the future through the past," he said. "I think this book helps accomplish that."
