You still can experience “Mamma Mia!” at Dana L. West Junior-Senior High School Sunday afternoon at 2. This Abba-filled musical is a wonderful romp in the aisles for music lovers. Congratulations to all for a terrific show!

I love making snow people! My first one for this season, however, was last week! When there was packable snow, it seemed that I only had time to shovel and move on. But finally there were a few moments and I rolled and packed and rolled and packed some more. I did have a carrot and some real coal, and searched around for a creative mouth — a rather bedraggled poinsettia worked!

While it is a stretch to think of the sociological implications of snow creations, there have been some. I grew up making snowmen. At some point we diverged into snow animals and then snow women with a broom and apron. Good grief! A few years ago, I made an artistic snowperson with hands raised in hallelujah! When I Facebooked it to our daughter Becky in Los Angeles, she was horrified that I had my snowperson in the "hands up!" stop-and-frisk pose — devastating for the minority community in L.A. My latest had wrap-around sticks in a universal hug. Although we have less snow this winter season, I have noticed more snow sculptures — good work folks — getting families away from their phones and computers and out into nature!

Recently, I said goodbye to two long-lived friends. Ted Wilt did so much good in his 105 years on this earth. He was a role model for family, hard work, Christian joy and community service. He will be missed at church, senior citizens meetings and in the hearts of his friends and family.

Doris Kennedy died last week at the age of 96. She was my very first mentor — long before I had any idea of the word or relationship. She was the vocal music teacher in Port Byron from my time in first grade until my sophomore year in high school. Music class was always one of the highlights of my week. We sang, performed and learned music history. We discussed spirituals, listened to excerpts from classical musicians and delved into the place of folk music in the annals of our country. We were taught our patriotic songs and their place in history.

From third grade on, we were required to perform — say a poem, sing a song or whatever we chose in front of the class. Easy for me, but torturous for many of my classmates. Miss Kennedy cajoled, rewarded and encouraged each one. She was very good at finding the best in each student and praising that attribute. I can remember my fifth grade song, “Can’t Help Loving That Man of Mine” from "Showboat," and my friend Eileen Casey sang “Paper Doll.” Then there was choir. I joined, maybe auditioned and at our very first concert, the sixth grade girls decided that we all would wear white blouses, dark skirts and stockings — whew a big growing-up deal for me!

I continued into seventh and eighth grade choir then on to high school. Every once in awhile we would tease Miss Kennedy into singing for us, and were enthralled at her beautiful voice. She continually pushed us with challenging material. Once we competed at a Syracuse University music festival. One of our selections was “Black is the Color of My True Love’s Hair,” singing a cappella. Somehow we started off on the wrong notes. She calmly stopped us, gave us "the look," played our starting notes again and we nailed it! The adjudicators praised her and us for our composure and trust. It was a compelling lesson.

No one involved in our first musical, “HMS Pinafore,” will ever forget it. Although it was over 60 years ago, it brings such vibrant memories for me and many classmates. We found out later that she was criticized for even thinking that a little school like Port Byron could produce such a show!

Being part of this operetta changed my life; I was just “one of the sisters and cousins and aunts,” as were many of us, but I did fill in for Buttercup one heady afternoon. My mom made some of our costumes, as did lots of moms. I don’t remember any elaborate scenery, and the yearbook did not even take a photo. We had great audiences and told the story wonderfully.

I remember that altos and basses were not typically partners on stage, but Dewey and I kept partnering up. Miss Kennedy finally just shrugged her shoulders, shook her head and smiled. She gave us an incredible experience in musical theater.

I did reach out to her about 15 years ago to thank her for her inspiration and she was typically humble. I wish I had tried harder to stay in touch with this wonderful woman. After leaving Port Byron she continued to teach music, finally settling back in Corning, where she retired from teaching but continued to serve her community and enhance the lives of her family. What a blessing she was.