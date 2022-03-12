Conquest: Music a passion passed down through generations

Music has always been an important part of my life. My great-grandmother Minnie Calkins played the piano — her “Turkey in the Straw” and “O Them Golden Slippers!” made our old upright really rock! My great-uncle Howard Calkins was a violinist and it was beautiful to hear them play together. My grandparents Andy and Myrtie Vormwald were both accordion players 0151 my gramp took lessons in his 50s and taught my gram. My mom was an expert pianist, was a church musician and played for Eastern Star ceremonies. Nights when we just couldn’t get to sleep we’d ask her to play for us and listened to the piano through the register until we finally closed our eyes. My mother-in-law, Marian Lincoln, also played the piano for church, Eastern Star and King’s Daughters, and vented her feelings through the piano keys.

My husband, Dewey, and I were in concert and marching band in school — he a trombonist and I played the clarinet. We both also played the piano — I took lessons from Lomira Smith in the vestibule of school, he from Claude Bauer in Springlake, who also taught him music theory and chord structure. He also took accordion lessons from Frank Mucedola, a music mentor and friend. High school band and choir made some of our best school memories. We spent the summers marching with the Port Byron Fire Department in parades throughout central New York almost every Friday night, and then got to spend an hour or two at a firemen’s carnival.

I also became a church musician of sorts when at 13 I was asked to lead the junior choir, and that led to playing Christmas carols for Mrs. Tripp’s Cub Scouts. I have had wonderful church music mentors. Ron Batson’s choir was an every Sunday experience — my dear friend Winnie Breese was my fellow alto! Donna Clark, Kathy Wilt and I sang for a couple of mother/daughter banquets. Mildred Balcom, Lucinda Waterman, Eleanor Cook and my friend Mary Waterman Mack were talented organists — by default I am now trying to fill those shoes — never on the organ, but my piano playing has improved a bit! I treasure the memory of playing duets with JoAnn Hemple on the organ and occasionally with Dewey on the accordion.

The Amazing Grace parish has quite a cadre of musicians. Each church organist lends her own style to worship services. In Butler, Joan Youngman had a traditional style that also included directing our choir and then encouraging us to be part of a larger group of 30 or so that sang for the Butler Center Advent celebrations. Adrice King has been playing the organ in Victory for decades — her grace lends a particular holiness to each service. Our new pastor, Deborah Hitchcock, has encouraged us to share our musical talents during the Call to Worship. We have had soloists, duets, accordion, an ensemble of piano, trombone and clarinet, a drum set solo, guitars, ukuleles and, on Zoom, a steel tongue drum. Last Sunday, Barb O’Connell’s autoharp brought wonderful memories: “Have faith, hope and charity, that’s the way to live successfully — how do I know? The Bible tells me so.”

Kathy Wilt’s Christmas cantatas have challenged us musically and brought us together to praise and proclaim our faith. Of all the disappointments of this pandemic, singing in the community choir is one of my devastating losses. Hope we can come together again in 2022!

Not quite a segue, but I hope you will take the opportunities to attend your local school musical — two dear to my heart are the past weekend’s "The Addams Family" in Port Byron and Weedsport’s "Guys and Dolls" this coming weekend. I know firsthand what work and enthusiasm these performances elicit. Please give these young folks and their adult helpers a rousing ovation!

The geese are back, the snowdrops up and buds budding. Celebrate! Hope you are still journaling so that future folks can learn about our pandemic experiences.

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

