HISTORY

Conservator to give talk on photos in Sherwood

Opendore 1.JPG

Opendore, the newly restored former Isabel Howland house in Sherwood.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A program on "Cased Photographs from the 19th Century" will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood.

Luisa Casella of West Lake Conservators will talk about the history of early cased photographs, how to care for them and how they were made. Casella trained in art conservation in Portugal and previously worked at the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin. In 2013 she joined West Lake Conservators, a nationally recognized firm based in Skaneateles.

Opendore, the recently restored former Howland family home, will open for visitors at 3 p.m.

Admission to the program is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.

