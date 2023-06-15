Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County has redesigned and expanded its website at ccecayuga.org.

The new site is easier to navigate and more friendly to mobile devices, and offers more information and resources about the extension's programs and activities, the extension said in a news release.

There are expanded sections for 4-H youth development; agriculture, environment and natural resources; food and nutrition; and gardening. There is also a calendar of upcoming events; lists of local farmers markets and food assistance programs; recipes and information on SNAP nutrition education classes; pages for gardeners on making compost, supporting pollinators and getting soil tested; home food preservation fact sheets; information on invasive species, recycling and water quality issues, and more.

“We’re very excited to offer our residents and community partners a more efficient way to connect with accurate, up-to-date information about our work,” said Daniel Welch, the extension's executive director, who initiated the project.

For more information, visit ccecayuga.org, email cayuga@cornell.edu or call (315) 255-1183.