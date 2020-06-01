Cornell Cooperative Extension to distribute more sanitizer in Cayuga County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will distribute New York State Clean hand sanitizer for free to Cayuga County farms and other agricultural businesses at the following givewaways:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Locke

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Conquest Fire Hall, 10351 Slayton Road, Port Byron

Those interested in picking up sanitizer should register at blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga (click "registration" at the top of the page) or call (315) 255-1183 or (315) 704-8810.

