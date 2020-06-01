Cornell Cooperative Extension to distribute more sanitizer in Cayuga County
AGRICULTURE

Hand sanitizer for farms 2.JPG

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County workers, from left, Erin Humphrey, Ron Kuck and director Dan Welch distribute hand sanitizer and masks to farmers in Cayuga County May 12. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will distribute New York State Clean hand sanitizer for free to Cayuga County farms and other agricultural businesses at the following givewaways:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Locke

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Conquest Fire Hall, 10351 Slayton Road, Port Byron

Those interested in picking up sanitizer should register at blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga (click "registration" at the top of the page) or call (315) 255-1183 or (315) 704-8810.

