Cornell extension in Auburn to temporarily relocate

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will move to temporary offices at Cayuga Community College later this month as a new workforce development center is built at the extension's Grant Avenue home.

The extension will be closed July 21-23 as it completes its move to the Cayuga Works Career Center in the Regional Economic Center wing of the college, 199 Franklin St., Auburn. The extension will reopen July 26 in Suite 204, and its phone number will remain (315) 255-1883.

The extension will return to its longtime offices at 248 Grant Ave. after construction on the workforce development center is finished. Afterward, the extension will be able to partner with others in the building, namely Cayuga Community College Community Education and Workforce Development, and the Cayuga Works Career Center. The extension and its programs will also benefit from technological upgrades to the building.