Cornell extension in Auburn to temporarily relocate

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will move to temporary offices at Cayuga Community College later this month as a new workforce development center is built at the extension's Grant Avenue home.
The extension will be closed July 21-23 as it completes its move to the Cayuga Works Career Center in the Regional Economic Center wing of the college, 199 Franklin St., Auburn. The extension will reopen July 26 in Suite 204, and its phone number will remain (315) 255-1883.
The extension will return to its longtime offices at 248 Grant Ave. after construction on the workforce development center is finished. Afterward, the extension will be able to partner with others in the building, namely Cayuga Community College Community Education and Workforce Development, and the Cayuga Works Career Center. The extension and its programs will also benefit from technological upgrades to the building.
"For 60 years, the extension building has been the site of numerous crop and animal science meetings, 4-H Club meetings and award nights, and home, family and nutrition workshops. It has also been a place for the community at large to gather," the extension said in a news release. "CCE Cayuga would like to thank the many families, farmers, and 4-Hers that were involved in planning, fundraising for, and the dedication ceremonies of the Cayuga County Farm, Home, and 4-H Center. The board and staff look forward to working with all stakeholders in Cayuga County to ensure our programs are responsive and relevant to our traditional and new audiences."
For more information, call (315) 255-1883 or visit https://blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.
