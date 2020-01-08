{{featured_button_text}}
DuMond Farms Soybeans 1.JPG

The new soybean processing equipment at Du Mond Farms in the town of Fleming.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will host several winter shop meetings with local farmers and industry experts throughout the area:

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15: "Managing Stored Grains on the Farm" at Raymond Donald and Sons, 2062 E. Venice Road, Moravia

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22: "Cow Comfort on Tie Stall Dairy Farms" at Maynard Horning Dairy, 13012 North Road, Cato

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12: "Feeding and Finishing Dairy X Beef Steers" at Arlyn Martin Dairy, 1841 River Road, Port Byron

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. mid-February (TBA): "How to Differentiate Soybean Diseases in the Field" at Du Mond Ag LLC, 5083 White Road, Union Springs

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11: "Understanding Licensing and Legal Aspects of Agricultural Transportation" at Half Full Dairy/Hourigan Dairy Farm, 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Upstate Custom Harvest, 10877 Slayton Road, Cato

Meetings are free and open to the public, with coffee and light refreshments served.

For more information, call (315) 704-8810 or email rak76@cornell.edu.

