Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will host several winter shop meetings with local farmers and industry experts throughout the area:
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15: "Managing Stored Grains on the Farm" at Raymond Donald and Sons, 2062 E. Venice Road, Moravia
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22: "Cow Comfort on Tie Stall Dairy Farms" at Maynard Horning Dairy, 13012 North Road, Cato
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12: "Feeding and Finishing Dairy X Beef Steers" at Arlyn Martin Dairy, 1841 River Road, Port Byron
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. mid-February (TBA): "How to Differentiate Soybean Diseases in the Field" at Du Mond Ag LLC, 5083 White Road, Union Springs
You have free articles remaining.
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11: "Understanding Licensing and Legal Aspects of Agricultural Transportation" at Half Full Dairy/Hourigan Dairy Farm, 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Upstate Custom Harvest, 10877 Slayton Road, Cato
Meetings are free and open to the public, with coffee and light refreshments served.
For more information, call (315) 704-8810 or email rak76@cornell.edu.