Cornell launches contest to name new barley for state's brewers

Cornell University has launched a contest to name a new barley created to support New York state's craft brewing industry.

Released in March by plant breeders at the university's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the barley is the state's first climate-adapted grain. Currently named CU-31, it is resistant to local fungal pathogens and pre-harvest sprouting in the state's wet, cold climate. It is expected to be available to brewers by fall 2021. The barley will help the state's 268 farm breweries (out of 472 breweries total) meet the requirement that 90% of their ingredients come from within the state by 2024.

The college, with support from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, is hosting a contest to name the grain through Dec. 3. Entries can be submitted at cals.cornell.edu, and the winner will be announced Dec. 16 at the virtual Empire State Barley and Malt Summit, which is free and open to the public. The winner will receive a growler of beer made in the state, courtesy of the New York State Brewers Association.