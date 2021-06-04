Cosentino: A garden for all seasons

Why don’t people plant zinnias anymore? Is it because the seeds are listed on the last couple of pages of the seed catalog, and we do not get that far before we have spent our budget? Or is it because gardeners concentrate on low-growing borders or plants for containers? This season I have become an expert on tracking down this colorful, and beautiful plant. If planted in the garden on successive weeks, you can have bright and bold colors from the end of July through the first frost. You can also cut and bring them into the house, where they will last a week or two.

I started my quest this year at Dickman Farms. They do have nearly everything, but on the two days I was there, they had no six-packs of zinnia seedlings. So, on my next trip to Ithaca, I stopped at Baker's Acres of North Lansing. They had only a few packs of peppermint and state fair zinnias. They had some trays of bedding zinnias that would grow up to 10 inches tall. Subsequent trips to both of our home improvement centers yielded nothing. I stopped at DeMarco’s in Elbridge, and then it was off to Chuck Hafner's Farmers Market & Garden Center in Syracuse, but they yielded nothing as well. Now it was late in the season, and I found two trays of tall varieties at Squire Gardens in Elbridge. They were tall and spindly, but I am sure they will be fine, with a little nurturing.