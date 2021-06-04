Cosentino: A garden for all seasons

Why don’t people plant zinnias anymore? Is it because the seeds are listed on the last couple of pages of the seed catalog, and we do not get that far before we have spent our budget? Or is it because gardeners concentrate on low-growing borders or plants for containers? This season I have become an expert on tracking down this colorful, and beautiful plant. If planted in the garden on successive weeks, you can have bright and bold colors from the end of July through the first frost. You can also cut and bring them into the house, where they will last a week or two.
I started my quest this year at Dickman Farms. They do have nearly everything, but on the two days I was there, they had no six-packs of zinnia seedlings. So, on my next trip to Ithaca, I stopped at Baker's Acres of North Lansing. They had only a few packs of peppermint and state fair zinnias. They had some trays of bedding zinnias that would grow up to 10 inches tall. Subsequent trips to both of our home improvement centers yielded nothing. I stopped at DeMarco’s in Elbridge, and then it was off to Chuck Hafner's Farmers Market & Garden Center in Syracuse, but they yielded nothing as well. Now it was late in the season, and I found two trays of tall varieties at Squire Gardens in Elbridge. They were tall and spindly, but I am sure they will be fine, with a little nurturing.
While I was searching for my zinnias I ran across crowds of gardeners in a buying frenzy. Everyone seemed to be looking for annuals for summer color. The search seemed to center around how wide the blooms would be, and how many flowers there will be per square foot. I was no different; I was asking the same questions. I stopped to think! What about fall, winter and spring? Should we not save some of our plant budget for other seasons? Would we not like color in the garden and flowers and foliage to bring into the house during those seasons? so I began thinking about what I would do to enhance my yard for all 12 months, and not just three or four.
Sure, I have bird feeders from summer through early fall, but when the snow comes they do not get filled as regularly as they might. Why not a couple of complementary shrubs that might give flowers in early fall, bright foliage colors for a few weeks in late fall, followed by berries that the birds love during the winter? Believe it or not, such plants do exist. Where will I place them? Certainly, where I can enjoy them. While I am a great believer in having the front of the house beautiful for passersby, I plant for my enjoyment. In my case, I would choose to locate these plants about 15 feet in front of the window where I eat breakfast. I would plant another pair where I could see them from my family room, where I spend a great deal of time on my computer and reading.
My first choice for fall into winter would be Euonymus alatus, commonly known as burning bush. A lush, fast grower, the leaves, a dark green all summer, turn to a vibrant red or orange red in the fall and are followed by tiny berries that will draw flocks of small birds. The summer flowers are small and insignificant.
I would consider Ilex verticulata as the first choice for my winter garden. A first cousin to the holly we so dearly love at Christmastime, this plant wears glossy green leaves from late spring through the fall season and sheds them as the weather turns cold. Your patience is rewarded with a magnificent display of red berries. Be sure to pick a few branches before the birds get to them for your Christmas centerpieces.
Another great choice for winter color would be the red twig dogwood. After losing its summer flush of white flowers and its fall crop of berries and leaves, the red twig dogwood stands out against the snow with its bright red branches.
There are dozens — no, hundreds — of choices of shrubs for bringing color into the fall and winter landscape. It is something to consider now, because in a couple of more weeks you will have to wait until fall to plant your choices.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.