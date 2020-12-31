Cosentino: A gardener's New Year's resolutions

In March, your houseplants will thank you for giving them new pots, but only if you think they need it. Also, do not over-pot. I like to repot into a container that is just 2 inches larger. Your snowdrops should be blooming by now. They are lovely in the yard, but you would be surprised at how beautiful they can be, if you pick them, stems as long as possible, and display them in glasses on the kitchen table, on a night table and in the bathroom. I call this a garden bonus.

By mid-April, the sun will be getting warmer and warming the ground. If you are lucky enough to have a Lenten rose in the yard, it will begin blossoming. I used to say their color was mauve, but breeders have given us a fabulous array of colors. Resolve to buy a couple of plants for yourself. They begin appearing in supermarkets and home improvement stores by mid-month. But most of all, this is the month to enjoy those tulips you planted in the fall and in years past. It is nice to have them in the front of your house for passersby to enjoy, but I do hope that you planted some in the backyard, where you can enjoy them. Be sure to take some in a few at a time, and they will give you great pleasure.