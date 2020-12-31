Cosentino: A gardener's New Year's resolutions

If you are like most people on this earth, you have spent the past few days reviewing the last year, going so far as the past few. And like most of us, you have vowed to change the way things are going. You made those new rules for your life. Resolutions. You are going to change, but down deep, you know that most of the resolutions will be broken, probably before the end of January. But, for those serious-minded readers, I thought that I would list my resolutions for the coming months. Perhaps you can take some to heart. Most are about gardening, flowers and plants. You might want to put some of these notes on your calendar.
Of course, January is not a prime gardening month, yet there are things to do. First of all, keep those poinsettias in a sunny window; they need as much light as possible. Be sure they are not sitting over a heater or radiator, and that they are always moist but not sitting in water. I am sure that you have noticed that there is not enough sunlight these days. The sun seldom shows its face, and the days are only about nine hours long.
During February, you will resolve to remember that your houseplants are not growing very much. Think of this month as their hibernation period. Don’t ignore them, but do not kill them with kindness. They like to be left alone and certainly will not like to be overfed or overwatered. Remember, too, that in our hot, dry houses, spider mites will be looking to feed on the undersides of your plant leaves as their eggs hatch. Look for them and destroy them before they get a foothold.
In March, your houseplants will thank you for giving them new pots, but only if you think they need it. Also, do not over-pot. I like to repot into a container that is just 2 inches larger. Your snowdrops should be blooming by now. They are lovely in the yard, but you would be surprised at how beautiful they can be, if you pick them, stems as long as possible, and display them in glasses on the kitchen table, on a night table and in the bathroom. I call this a garden bonus.
By mid-April, the sun will be getting warmer and warming the ground. If you are lucky enough to have a Lenten rose in the yard, it will begin blossoming. I used to say their color was mauve, but breeders have given us a fabulous array of colors. Resolve to buy a couple of plants for yourself. They begin appearing in supermarkets and home improvement stores by mid-month. But most of all, this is the month to enjoy those tulips you planted in the fall and in years past. It is nice to have them in the front of your house for passersby to enjoy, but I do hope that you planted some in the backyard, where you can enjoy them. Be sure to take some in a few at a time, and they will give you great pleasure.
Each year, my May resolution is to put in extra hours and work as hard as I can to get ahead in the garden. This, and early June, are the most important gardening months of all. Get it right now, give the plants a head start, and they will reward you all summer long. When the danger of frost has passed, get the straw off those strawberry beds and keep them well-watered. This is not the time to fertilize. That will promote a good vegetative growth. The plants will be beautiful, but you will not see a whole lot of those juicy berries. Better trim your climbing roses, too. Do not cut the leaves off those spring flowering tulips and daffodils until they yellow and die. They are still feeding the bulb’s growth.
Keep an eye out for the moles that will be visiting your lawn this month. They are looking for grubs. The best control of moles is to kill the grubs. No grubs, no moles.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.