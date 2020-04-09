Cosentino: A gardening project for your downtime

Sometimes there is a silver lining. You just need to look for it. This pandemic is causing serious problems, without exception, for everyone. No one has been spared. While I am working full-time on shop projects for when we reopen, I found that silver lining. I have a lot to do, but without interruptions, I am working getting the day’s tasks done earlier, and I have time to catch up on my reading. I am enjoying it.
This past weekend I read all 150 pages of an interesting new concept, or should I say about an old concept that is coming back. Have you ever heard of straw bale gardening? It is a fascinating subject. I will try to condense the main ideas in those 150 pages into 700 words.
In the simplest explanation, straw bale gardening is just another kind of container gardening, only instead of a hanging basket pot or porch box, or an old milk can, you will be using bales of straw as the containers. How large a garden you grow will depend on you. Will it be a single bale? Not worth the effort. If you have space, I think that I would go for six the first year just to try it out. If I decide on doing it, I will probably go with that many. The overall concept is very interesting. As you “condition” your bales, the straw begins to break down, decompose. As it does, it becomes a rich and nutritious base for the seedlings you plant. And as this is happening, the soil becomes warm, just how the plant roots like it.
Let’s assume that I have decided to try my hand at this; the first task would be to locate straw bales. Remember, you are looking for straw, not hay. There is a big difference. Hay breaks down more slowly and you will spend time weeding. You can buy the bales at home improvement stores, but it is less expensive if you can find and get it from a local farm; you’ll probably save by about half. I have not looked yet, but I am guessing a difference of about $3.50 versus $8. If you are a farmer with straw that you want to sell, give me a call because this column will generate questions about where to find some.
The next need is to find a spot on your property that gets at least six to eight hours of full sun each day. Veggies grow best in the sun. The early morning sun will burn away the dew, drying things out quickly, helping to prevent mold and disease damage. I think, too, that I would lay my bales in a north/south direction so that each plant would get the maximum amount of sunshine each day. Another consideration is to be sure that you have a hose long enough to reach the nearest faucet. Hauling 5-gallon buckets of water can be challenging, even for the youngest person. The end result would be that the plants probably would not get enough life-giving water. Start your project by placing layers of newspaper or cardboard where the bales will be placed. Extend them 6 inches beyond the bales. This will prevent weeds from growing though your project.
Once the bales are in place, they need a thorough watering to start conditioning them. Really soak them for three days. As the decomposition begins, the bales will heat up.
On day Nos. 4, 5 and 6, you will need to sprinkle the top of each bale with a cup of fertilizer, ammonium sulfate. Easily available. This, after you have watered it each day, will speed conditioning and decomposition.
On day Nos. 7, 8 and 9, continue with the fertilizer, but use only half a cup per bale. Be sure to water thoroughly each day. From the 10th day on, stop fertilizing but keep watering. Feel for heat. Hold off on planting until the bale seems warm, not hot to the touch.
Now the bales are ready for planting. Proceed as you would with any garden bed. My advice, though, is to go online and learn more, or find a book on the subject. I got mine at Lowe's.
Ithink that this is a great project in these tough times. Yes, you can grow flowers here, too.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
