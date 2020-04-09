Cosentino: A gardening project for your downtime

Sometimes there is a silver lining. You just need to look for it. This pandemic is causing serious problems, without exception, for everyone. No one has been spared. While I am working full-time on shop projects for when we reopen, I found that silver lining. I have a lot to do, but without interruptions, I am working getting the day’s tasks done earlier, and I have time to catch up on my reading. I am enjoying it.

In the simplest explanation, straw bale gardening is just another kind of container gardening, only instead of a hanging basket pot or porch box, or an old milk can, you will be using bales of straw as the containers. How large a garden you grow will depend on you. Will it be a single bale? Not worth the effort. If you have space, I think that I would go for six the first year just to try it out. If I decide on doing it, I will probably go with that many. The overall concept is very interesting. As you “condition” your bales, the straw begins to break down, decompose. As it does, it becomes a rich and nutritious base for the seedlings you plant. And as this is happening, the soil becomes warm, just how the plant roots like it.