This is a really great week for florists. We all waited nearly nine months for the day to come. I say nine months because in the flower business, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are pretty equal in sales. On the other side of the coin, it takes a lot of planning to pull it off and a whole lot depends on the size of the business, and whether or not staffing is up to par. And, yes, the economy and inflation play a large part in the whole process.

And the work is tedious, bordering on boredom in weeks like this. Most florists are creative people. They love getting a bunch of flowers and a container and creating a different, spectacular arrangement. I think that is why some of our nation’s best florists specialize in weddings. Each and every bride wants something special and something different. It is the fun side of the job.

But I digress. Monday, I had the task of putting together 25 nearly identical arrangements of a dozen carnations. After 60 years of Valentine’s Day, 60 years of doing that very popular bouquet of 12 carnations in a vase, you have plenty of time to let your mind wander, mostly about that arrangement you want to make. Imagine an arrangement in a beautiful vase. Using large branches of distorted pussy willows for line and height, with a base of Spanish moss. Next, I would use three very stiff stems of birds of paradise to strengthen the line. Their beautiful blue/purple and orange flowers seem to look like a bird in flight. Then I would arrange some beautiful bright red heart-shaped anthurium flowers, the largest on the back side. If it is set in front of a mirror, I want that back side filled with foliage and a spectacular flower. To finish my mental arrangement, I will stick in some stems of Italian ruscus. Those stems of small leaves sticking out will allow the arrangement to look much larger. I will finish this thought later, probably with some baby’s breath and some gorgeous yellow roses from Ecuador. They have large flowers and strong stems.

Recently, I wrote about getting those flowers from Colombia and Ecuador to Syracuse. Let’s continue the journey. Flowers are delivered during the night to shops. Drivers have keys or doors have lockboxes containing the keys. When staff or the owner comes in in the morning, boxes are opened and contents checked against the invoices. Then the unpacker fluffs out a bunch or two of the flowers, checking to be sure that they are not wilted and that there are no insects in the box. Next, flowers are taken to a slicing machine and about an inch of the stem is stem is cut off. You see, it is possible that the flowers were cut as many as 48 hours ago, and during that time liquid has been lost through the pores in the leaves and the stem bottoms have shriveled.

Next, the flowers go to the leaf stripper, a machine that takes the lower leaves off the stem. Up to about 8 inches. You see, we do not want stems to be in the water because they could be a home to various fungal or bacterial diseases that could shorten the life of the flower. Now it is time to put them into a bucket of water with a temperature of about 110 degrees. No, we do not take its temperature. We just know to turn the water on and when you can hold your hand under the flow for 15 seconds, you are at the right place. The bucket contains flower food that has a germicide to battle diseases, an acidifier to keep the water at the proper acidity and a sugar to feed the flower.

And here we are, the next day, arranging those flowers into vases of 12, a flower designer doing what I love to do and getting paid for it. Don’t you wish you had a job like that?

Just a word or two about those flowers you will be getting this week. Be sure to keep the vase filled with water. Keep flowers away from heaters or any heat source.

Be safe. It is a good idea to protect yourself, even now.